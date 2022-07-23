Skip to main content
Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding
Chapter 8, Problem 108b

Trifluoroacetic acid has the chemical formula CF3CO2H. It is a colorless liquid that has a density of 1.489 g/mL. (b) Trifluoroacetic acid can react with NaOH in aqueous solution to produce the trifluoroacetate ion, CF3COO2. Write the balanced chemical equation for this reaction.

Hi everyone here we have a question asking us to identify the balanced equation for the reaction of three bromo proponent acid, C. Three H five B. R. 02 with calcium hydroxide in an aqueous solution to produce bromo prop. And I know it. So we're going to start off with our bar mope phenolic acid. So C three H five B. R. 02. And we're told this isn't an acquis solution and we are going to add our calcium hydroxide which is also Aquarius. And now we're going to displace these. So we're going to have our calcium With our two plus charge And our Bromo Pro Bono eight R. C. Three H. Four B. R. 02 with a one minus charge. So we are going to criss cross these and get calcium and two bromo propane awaits And that is so the overall charge is zero and then we're going to add water. So now we need to balance this equation. So if we look on the left we have only three calcium and on the right we have six. So we're going to fix that by putting a two in front of here. And if we look at the left we have hydrogen is and on the right we only have eight. So we're going to fix that by putting a two here and that is our final balanced equation. Thank you for watching. Bye
