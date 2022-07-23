Chapter 4, Problem 20a2

Acetone, CH3COCH3, is a nonelectrolyte; hypochlorous acid, HClO, is a weak electrolyte; and ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is a strong electrolyte. (a) What are the solutes present in aqueous solutions of each compound? What solute particles are present in an aqueous solution of HClO?

