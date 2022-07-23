Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 20a2
Chapter 4, Problem 20a2

Acetone, CH3COCH3, is a nonelectrolyte; hypochlorous acid, HClO, is a weak electrolyte; and ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is a strong electrolyte. (a) What are the solutes present in aqueous solutions of each compound? What solute particles are present in an aqueous solution of HClO?

Hi everyone here. We have a problem telling us that nitrous acid is a weak mono product, oxy acid of nitrogen. It is too unstable to exist freely but has been observed in a quick solutions. Note the fact that nitrous acid is a weak electrolyte and describe which particles from Salou only will be present in. It's a quick solution. So we're first going to ride out what this will look like. So we have our nitrous acid plus water is going to go back and forth from hydro ni um and nitrogen dioxide. So because it is a weak acid, it is not going to fully dissociate. So because it's not fooling dissociating in the ugly solution, we are still going to have nitrous acid and nitrogen dioxide. So that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Textbook Question

Acetone, CH3COCH3, is a nonelectrolyte; hypochlorous acid, HClO, is a weak electrolyte; and ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is a strong electrolyte. (a) What are the solutes present in aqueous solutions of each compound? What solute particles are present in an aqueous solution of CH3COCH3?

Textbook Question

Acetone, CH3COCH3, is a nonelectrolyte; hypochlorous acid, HClO, is a weak electrolyte; and ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is a strong electrolyte. (a) What are the solutes present in aqueous solutions of each compound? What solute particles are present in an aqueous solution of NH4Cl?

Textbook Question

Which of the following schematic drawings best describes a solution of Li2SO4 in water (water molecules not shown for simplicity)?

Textbook Question

Aqueous solutions of three different substances, AX, AY, and AZ, are represented by the three accompanying diagrams. Identify each substance as a strong electrolyte, a weak electrolyte, or a nonelectrolyte. (a)


(b)


(c)


