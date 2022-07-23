Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 19b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 4, Problem 19b

Formic acid, HCOOH, is a weak electrolyte. Write the chemical equation for the ionization of HCOOH.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here. We have a problem telling us that nitrous acid is a weak mono product, oxy acid of nitrogen. It is too unstable to exist freely but has been observed in a quick solutions. Note the fact that nitrous acid is a weak electrolyte and describe which particles from Salou only will be present in. It's a quick solution. So we're first going to ride out what this will look like. So we have our nitrous acid plus water is going to go back and forth from hydro ni um and nitrogen dioxide. So because it is a weak acid, it is not going to fully dissociate. So because it's not fooling dissociating in the ugly solution, we are still going to have nitrous acid and nitrogen dioxide. So that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Specify what ions are present upon dissolving each of the following substances in water: (c) HClO4

543
views
Textbook Question

Specify what ions are present upon dissolving each of the following substances in water: (d) NaCH3COO

543
views
Textbook Question

Formic acid, HCOOH, is a weak electrolyte. What solutes are present in an aqueous solution of this compound?

1718
views
Textbook Question

Acetone, CH3COCH3, is a nonelectrolyte; hypochlorous acid, HClO, is a weak electrolyte; and ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is a strong electrolyte. (b) If 0.1 mol of each compound is dissolved in solution, which one contains 0.2 mol of solute particles, which contains 0.1 mol of solute particles, and which contains somewhere between 0.1 and 0.2 mol of solute particles?

1332
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Using solubility guidelines, predict whether each of the following compounds is soluble or insoluble in water: (a) MgBr2

1363
views
Textbook Question

Predict whether each of the following compounds is soluble in water: d. Al(OH)3

1
views