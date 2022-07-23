Chapter 4, Problem 19b
Formic acid, HCOOH, is a weak electrolyte. Write the chemical equation for the ionization of HCOOH.
Video transcript
Specify what ions are present upon dissolving each of the following substances in water: (c) HClO4
Specify what ions are present upon dissolving each of the following substances in water: (d) NaCH3COO
Formic acid, HCOOH, is a weak electrolyte. What solutes are present in an aqueous solution of this compound?
Acetone, CH3COCH3, is a nonelectrolyte; hypochlorous acid, HClO, is a weak electrolyte; and ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is a strong electrolyte. (b) If 0.1 mol of each compound is dissolved in solution, which one contains 0.2 mol of solute particles, which contains 0.1 mol of solute particles, and which contains somewhere between 0.1 and 0.2 mol of solute particles?
Using solubility guidelines, predict whether each of the following compounds is soluble or insoluble in water: (a) MgBr2
Predict whether each of the following compounds is soluble in water: d. Al(OH)3