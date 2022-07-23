Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
Chapter 4, Problem 20a1

Acetone, CH3COCH3, is a nonelectrolyte; hypochlorous acid, HClO, is a weak electrolyte; and ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is a strong electrolyte. (a) What are the solutes present in aqueous solutions of each compound? What solute particles are present in an aqueous solution of CH3COCH3?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here, we have a question telling us that Revo C five H 10 05 is a pinto sugar, meaning it has five carbon atoms, it is produced by the body when it metabolized food. If ribose is dissolved in water to make a solution which particles will be present in its solution? So we have our solution of water here and we're adding this ribose to it. However, it is a sugar, and sugars do not dissociate in water, meaning that the only molecule that will be present is our ribose. So that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
