Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 19a
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 4, Problem 19a

Formic acid, HCOOH, is a weak electrolyte. What solutes are present in an aqueous solution of this compound?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here, we have a question telling us that although Ammonia is a gas as good solid ability and water, it's a quick solution can be as concentrated as 31% WWF room temperature, which solute particles will be present in its acquis solution. Note that ammonia is a weak electrolyte. So let's write out our equation here. So we're going to have ammonia and it's in an aqueous solution. So we're going to add water and that is going to be an equilibrium with ammonium and hydroxide Now, because this is a weak acid, it is not going to fully dissociate. So we are going to have some NH three left over and we're going to have some ammonium leftover. So we'll see both of those particles in the acquis solution. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Specify what ions are present upon dissolving each of the following substances in water: (b) K2CO3

886
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

Specify what ions are present upon dissolving each of the following substances in water: (c) HClO4

543
views
Textbook Question

Specify what ions are present upon dissolving each of the following substances in water: (d) NaCH3COO

543
views
Textbook Question

Formic acid, HCOOH, is a weak electrolyte. Write the chemical equation for the ionization of HCOOH.

740
views
Textbook Question

Acetone, CH3COCH3, is a nonelectrolyte; hypochlorous acid, HClO, is a weak electrolyte; and ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is a strong electrolyte. (b) If 0.1 mol of each compound is dissolved in solution, which one contains 0.2 mol of solute particles, which contains 0.1 mol of solute particles, and which contains somewhere between 0.1 and 0.2 mol of solute particles?

1332
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Using solubility guidelines, predict whether each of the following compounds is soluble or insoluble in water: (a) MgBr2

1363
views