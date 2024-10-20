Problem 57b

The metal cadmium tends to form Cd2+ ions. The following observations are made: (i) When a strip of zinc metal is placed in CdCl 2 (aq), cadmium metal is deposited on the strip. (ii) When a strip of cadmium metal is placed in Ni(NO 3 )(aq), nickel metal is deposited on the strip. b. Is cadmium above or below zinc in the activity series?