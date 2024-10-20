Problem 48b
Determine the oxidation number of sulfur in each of the following substances: (b) sulfurous acid, H2SO3
Problem 48d
Determine the oxidation number of sulfur in each of the following substances: (d) hydrogen sulfide, H2S
Problem 48e
Determine the oxidation number of sulfur in each of the following substances: (e) Locate sulfur in the periodic table in Exercise 4.47; what region is it in?
Problem 48f
Determine the oxidation number of sulfur in each of the following substances: (f) Which region(s) of the periodic table contains elements that can adopt both positive and negative oxidation numbers?
Problem 49a
Determine the oxidation number for the indicated element in each of the following substances: a. S in SO2
Problem 49c
Determine the oxidation number for the indicated element in each of the following substances: c. Mn in KMnO4,
Problem 49d
Determine the oxidation number for the indicated element in each of the following substances: d. Br in HBrO
Problem 50e
Determine the oxidation number for the indicated element in each of the following substances: e. Cl in HClO2
Problem 50f
Determine the oxidation number for the indicated element in each of the following substances: f. Cr in BaCrO4.
Problem 51a
Which element is oxidized, and which is reduced in the following reactions? (a) N21g2 + 3 H21g2¡2 NH31g2
Problem 51b
Which element is oxidized, and which is reduced in the following reactions? (b) 3 Fe1NO3221aq2 + 2 Al1s2¡3 Fe1s2 + 2 Al1NO3231aq2
Problem 51c
Which element is oxidized, and which is reduced in the following reactions? (c) Cl21aq2 + 2 NaI1aq2¡I21aq2 + 2 NaCl1aq2
Problem 52a
Which of the following are redox reactions? For those that are, indicate which element is oxidized and which is reduced. For those that are not, indicate whether they are precipitation or neutralization reactions. (a) P41s2 + 10 HClO1aq2 + 6 H2O1l2¡ 4 H3PO41aq2 + 10 HCl1aq2
Problem 53b
Write balanced net ionic equations for the reactions of b. aluminum with formic acid, HCOOH. Hint: These reactions produce a gas.
Problem 54b
Write balanced molecular and net ionic equations for the reactions of (b) dilute sulfuric acid with iron Hint: These reactions produce a gas.
Problem 55b
Using the activity series (Table 4.5), write balanced chemical equations for the following reactions. If no reaction occurs, write NR. (b) zinc metal is added to a solution of magnesium sulfate
Problem 55c
Using the activity series (Table 4.5), write balanced chemical equations for the following reactions. If no reaction occurs, write NR. (c) hydrobromic acid is added to tin metal
Problem 55d
Using the activity series (Table 4.5), write balanced chemical equations for the following reactions. If no reaction occurs, write NR. (d) hydrogen gas is bubbled through an aqueous solution of nickel(II) chloride
Problem 55e
Using the activity series (Table 4.5), write balanced chemical equations for the following reactions. If no reaction occurs, write NR. (e) aluminum metal is added to a solution of cobalt(II) sulfate.
Problem 56a
Using the activity series (Table 4.5), write balanced chemical equations for the following reactions. If no reaction occurs, write NR. (a) Nickel metal is added to a solution of copper(II) nitrate
Problem 56b
Using the activity series (Table 4.5), write balanced chemical equations for the following reactions. If no reaction occurs, write NR. (b) a solution of zinc nitrate is added to a solution of magnesium sulfate
Problem 56d
Using the activity series (Table 4.5), write balanced chemical equations for the following reactions. If no reaction occurs, write NR. (d) chromium metal is immersed in an aqueous solution of cobalt(II) chloride
Problem 56e
Using the activity series (Table 4.5), write balanced chemical equations for the following reactions. If no reaction occurs, write NR. (e) hydrogen gas is bubbled through a solution of silver nitrate.
Problem 57b
The metal cadmium tends to form Cd2+ ions. The following observations are made: (i) When a strip of zinc metal is placed in CdCl2(aq), cadmium metal is deposited on the strip. (ii) When a strip of cadmium metal is placed in Ni(NO3)(aq), nickel metal is deposited on the strip. b. Is cadmium above or below zinc in the activity series?
Problem 58a
The following reactions (note that the arrows are pointing only one direction) can be used to prepare an activity series for the halogens: Br21aq2 + 2 NaI1aq2¡2 NaBr1aq2 + I21aq2 Cl21aq2 + 2 NaBr1aq2¡2 NaCl1aq2 + Br21aq2 (a) Which elemental halogen would you predict is the most stable, upon mixing with other halides?
Problem 59a
(a) Is the number of moles of ions present in a solution an intensive or an extensive property?
Problem 59b
b. What is the difference between 0.50 mol HCl and 0.50 M HCl?
Problem 60b
You make 1.000 L of an aqueous solution that contains 35.0 g of sucrose (C12H22O11). (b) How many liters of water would you have to add to this solution to reduce the molarity you calculated in part (a) by a factor of two?
Problem 61c
(c) How many milliliters of a 6.00 M NaOH solution are needed to provide 0.350 mol of NaOH?
Problem 62b
(b) How many moles of KBr are present in 150 mL of a 0.112 M solution?
