Arrange the following kinds of electromagnetic radiation in order of increasing wavelength: infrared light, green light, red light, radio waves, X rays, ultraviolet light.
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 6, Problem 21a
A laser pointer used in a lecture hall emits light at 650 nm. What is the frequency of this radiation?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: the wavelength of the light emitted by the laser pointer is 650 nm.
Convert the wavelength from nanometers to meters for consistency in SI units. Recall that 1 nm = 1 x 10^-9 meters.
Use the speed of light equation: c = λν, where c is the speed of light (approximately 3.00 x 10^8 m/s), λ is the wavelength in meters, and ν is the frequency in Hz.
Rearrange the equation to solve for frequency: ν = c / λ.
Substitute the values for c and λ into the equation to calculate the frequency of the radiation.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Wavelength and Frequency Relationship
The relationship between wavelength and frequency is described by the equation c = λν, where c is the speed of light (approximately 3.00 x 10^8 m/s), λ is the wavelength in meters, and ν is the frequency in hertz. This equation shows that as the wavelength increases, the frequency decreases, and vice versa. Understanding this relationship is crucial for converting between wavelength and frequency.
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Frequency-Wavelength Relationship
Units of Measurement
In this context, wavelength is given in nanometers (nm), which is a common unit for measuring light wavelengths, where 1 nm = 1 x 10^-9 meters. Frequency is measured in hertz (Hz), which represents cycles per second. Converting units correctly is essential for accurate calculations in physics and chemistry.
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Units of Radiation Measurement
Electromagnetic Spectrum
The electromagnetic spectrum encompasses all types of electromagnetic radiation, including visible light, which ranges from approximately 400 nm (violet) to 700 nm (red). A laser pointer emitting light at 650 nm falls within the visible spectrum, specifically in the red region. Understanding where this wavelength fits in the spectrum helps contextualize its properties and applications.
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
(a) Calculate the energy of a photon of electromagnetic radiation whose frequency is 2.94 × 1014 s-1.
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Textbook Question
If human height were quantized in 1-foot increments, what would happen to the height of a child as she grew up?
a. The child’s height would never change.
b. The child’s height would continuously get greater.
c. The child’s height would increase in “jumps” of 1 foot at a time.
d. The child’s height would increase in jumps of 6 inches.
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Textbook Question
(d) What distance does electromagnetic radiation travel in 0.38 ps?
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Textbook Question
A laser pointer used in a lecture hall emits light at 650 nm. Using Figure 6.4, predict the color associated with this wavelength.
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Textbook Question
(a) What is the frequency of radiation that has a wavelength of 10 µm, about the size of a bacterium?
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