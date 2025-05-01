Little is known about the properties of astatine, At, because of its rarity and high radioactivity. Nevertheless, it is possible for us to make many predictions about its properties. (c) What is the chemical formula of the compound it forms with Na?
Compare the elements bromine and chlorine with respect to the following properties: (a) electron configuration (b) most common ionic charge (c) first ionization energy (d) reactivity toward water (e) electron affinity (f) atomic radius
Key Concepts
Electron Configuration
Ionization Energy
Reactivity with Water
Write a balanced equation for the reaction that occurs in each of the following cases: (c) Sodium reacts with oxygen.
Potassium and hydrogen react to form the ionic compound potassium hydride. (b) Use data in Figures 7.10 and 7.12 to determine the energy change in kJ/mol for the following two reactions:
K(g) + H(g) → K+(g) + H-(g)
K(g) + H(g) → K-(g) + H+(g)
(a) As described in Section 7.7, the alkali metals react with hydrogen to form hydrides and react with halogens to form halides. Compare the roles of hydrogen and halogens in these reactions. Write balanced equations for the reaction of fluorine with calcium and for the reaction of hydrogen with calcium. (b) What is the oxidation number and electron configuration of calcium in each product?