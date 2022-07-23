Skip to main content
Ch.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding Theories
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding TheoriesProblem 109b
Chapter 9, Problem 109b

The energy-level diagram in Figure 9.40 shows that the sideways overlap of a pair of p orbitals produces two molecular orbitals, one bonding and one antibonding. In ethylene there is a pair of electrons in the bonding orbital between the two carbons. Absorption of a photon of the appropriate wavelength can result in promotion of one of the bonding electrons from the to the molecular orbital. b. Assuming this electronic transition corresponds to the HOMO–LUMO transition, what is the LUMO in ethylene?

Hi everyone. So you were at the overlap of 21 s orbital in hydrogen. And it's shown in the diagram below and it's going to result in the formation of two molecular orbital's one binding orbit which is signal one S one anti binding orbital which is sigma star one. S. An absorption of a high energy photon and exciting electron from the bonding molecular orbital to the anti bonding molecular orbital. We're gonna assume that the transition is home. A limo. Were asked to identify the homo in hydrogen we call that homo is the highest occupied molecular orbital. Um oh is the lowest unoccupied. I like it with This electron is born from the bonding molecular orbital. This is gonna be signal one s. And it's going to the anti bonding molecular orbital Which is single Star one. S. Let's go from sigma one. S. Two sigma star one. S. It says we're going to assume that this is a home alarm, a transition the electron is going to get promoted from homo to Lamo. Homo Is Sigma one. S Thanks for watching my video and I hope it will happen.
