Chapter 9, Problem 109b
The energy-level diagram in Figure 9.40 shows that the sideways overlap of a pair of p orbitals produces two molecular orbitals, one bonding and one antibonding. In ethylene there is a pair of electrons in the bonding orbital between the two carbons. Absorption of a photon of the appropriate wavelength can result in promotion of one of the bonding electrons from the to the molecular orbital. b. Assuming this electronic transition corresponds to the HOMO–LUMO transition, what is the LUMO in ethylene?
The energy-level diagram in Figure 9.40 shows that the sideways overlap of a pair of p orbitals produces two molecular orbitals, one bonding and one antibonding. In ethylene there is a pair of electrons in the bonding orbital between the two carbons. Absorption of a photon of the appropriate wavelength can result in promotion of one of the bonding electrons from the to the molecular orbital. a. Assuming this electronic transition corresponds to the HOMO–LUMO transition, what is the HOMO in ethylene?
The energy-level diagram in Figure 9.40 shows that the sideways overlap of a pair of p orbitals produces two molecular orbitals, one bonding and one antibonding. In ethylene there is a pair of electrons in the bonding orbital between the two carbons. Absorption of a photon of the appropriate wavelength can result in promotion of one of the bonding electrons from the to the molecular orbital. c. Is the bond in ethylene stronger or weaker in the excited state than in the ground state? Why?
