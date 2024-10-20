Problem 97
Combustion analysis of a hydrocarbon produces 33.01 g CO2 and 13.51 g H2O. Calculate the empirical formula of the hydrocarbon.
Problem 98
Combustion analysis of naphthalene, a hydrocarbon used in mothballs, produces 8.80 g CO2 and 1.44 g H2O. Calculate the empirical formula of naphthalene.
Problem 99
The foul odor of rancid butter is due largely to butyric acid, a compound containing carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen. Combustion analysis of a 4.30-g sample of butyric acid produces 8.59 g CO2 and 3.52 g H2O. Determine the empirical formula of butyric acid.
Problem 100
Tartaric acid is the white, powdery substance that coats tart candies such as Sour Patch Kids. Combustion analysis of a 12.01-g sample of tartaric acid—which contains only carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen—produces 14.08 g CO2 and 4.32 g H2O. Determine the empirical formula of tartaric acid.
Problem 103
Classify each hydrocarbon as an alkane, alkene, or alkyne. d. H3C¬CH2¬CH2¬CH3
Problem 104
Classify each hydrocarbon as an alkane, alkene, or alkyne. a. HC‚CH
Problem 109
How many molecules of ethanol (C2H5OH) (the alcohol in alcoholic beverages) are present in 145 mL of ethanol? The density of ethanol is 0.789 g/cm3.
Problem 110
A drop of water has a volume of approximately 0.05 mL. How many water molecules does it contain? The density of water is 1.0 g/cm3.
Problem 111b
Determine the chemical formula of each compound and then use it to calculate the mass percent composition of each constituent element. b. lead(II) phosphate
Problem 111c
Determine the chemical formula of each compound and then use it to calculate the mass percent composition of each constituent element. c. sulfurous acid
Problem 111d
Determine the chemical formula of each compound and then use it to calculate the mass percent composition of each constituent element. d. cobalt(II) bromide
Problem 112
Determine the chemical formula of each compound and then use it to calculate the mass percent composition of each constituent element. c. nitrogen triiodide
Problem 113
A Freon leak in the air-conditioning system of an old car releases 25 g of CF2Cl2 per month. What mass of chlorine does this car emit into the atmosphere each year?
Problem 115
A metal (M) forms a compound with the formula MCl3. If the compound contains 65.57% Cl by mass, what is the identity of the metal?
Problem 116
A metal (M) forms an oxide with the formula M2O. If the oxide contains 16.99% O by mass, what is the identity of the metal?
Problem 118
Fructose is a common sugar found in fruit. Elemental analysis of fructose gives the following mass percent composition: C 40.00%, H 6.72%, O 53.28%. The molar mass of fructose is 180.16 g>mol. Find the molecular formula of fructose.
Problem 119
Combustion analysis of a 13.42-g sample of equilin (which contains only carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen) produces 39.61 g CO2 and 9.01 g H2O. The molar mass of equilin is 268.34 g>mol. Find its molecular formula.
Problem 120
Estrone, which contains only carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen, is a female sexual hormone in the urine of pregnant women. Combustion analysis of a 1.893-g sample of estrone produces 5.545 g of CO2 and 1.388 g H2O. The molar mass of estrone is 270.36 g/mol. Find its molecular formula.
Problem 122
A hydrate of copper(II) chloride has the following formula: CuCl2 # x H2O. The water in a 3.41-g sample of the hydrate is driven off by heating. The remaining sample has a mass of 2.69 g. Find the number of waters of hydration (x) in the hydrate.
Problem 123
A compound of molar mass 177 g>mol contains only carbon, hydrogen, bromine, and oxygen. Analysis reveals that the compound contains eight times as much carbon as hydrogen by mass. Find the molecular formula.
Problem 124
Researchers obtained the following data from experiments to find the molecular formula of benzocaine, a local anesthetic, which contains only carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen. Complete combustion of a 3.54-g sample of benzocaine with excess O2 forms 8.49 g of CO2 and 2.14 g H2O. Another 2.35-g sample contains 0.199 g of N. The molar mass of benzocaine is 165 g>mol. Find the molar formula of benzocaine.
Problem 125
Find the total number of atoms in a sample of cocaine hydrochloride, C17H22ClNO4, of mass 23.5 mg.
Problem 126
Vanadium forms four different oxides in which the percent by mass of vanadium is, respectively, (a) 76%, (b) 68%, (c) 61%, and (d) 56%. Determine the formula and the name of each oxide.
Problem 127
The chloride of an unknown metal is believed to have the formula MCl3. A 2.395-g sample of the compound contains 3.606 * 10 - 2 mol Cl. Find the atomic mass of M.
Problem 130
A phosphorus compound that contains 34.00% phosphorus by mass has the formula X3P2. Identify the element X.
Problem 131
A particular brand of beef jerky contains 0.0552% sodium nitrite by mass and is sold in an 8.00-oz bag. What mass of sodium does the sodium nitrite contribute to the sodium content of the bag of beef jerky?
Problem 136
Element A is an atomic element, and element B is a diatomic molecular element. Using circles to represent atoms of A and squares to represent atoms of B, draw molecular-level views of each element.
Problem 332
Phosphorus is obtained primarily from ores containing calcium phosphate. If a particular ore contains 57.8% calcium phosphate, what minimum mass of the ore must be processed to obtain 1.00 kg of phosphorus?
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
