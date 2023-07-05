Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics9. Mitosis and MeiosisMeiosis
2:24 minutes
Problem 12
Textbook Question

Given the end results of the two types of division, why is it necessary for homologs to pair during meiosis and not desirable for them to pair during mitosis?

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
28
Was this helpful?
5:30m

Watch next

Master Meiosis Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
05:30
Meiosis Overview
Kylia Goodner
187
2
1
09:06
Meiosis Steps
Kylia Goodner
129
2
3
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.