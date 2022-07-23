List three types of alternative splicing patterns and how they lead to the production of different protein isoforms.
Explain how a tissue-specific RNA-binding protein can lead to tissue-specific alternative splicing via splicing enhancers or splicing silencers.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Alternative Splicing
RNA-Binding Proteins and Tissue Specificity
Splicing Enhancers and Silencers
Consider the CT/CGRP example of alternative splicing show. Which different types of alternative splicing patterns are represented?
Explain how the use of alternative promoters and alternative polyadenylation signals produces mRNAs with different 5' and 3' ends.
The regulation of mRNA decay relies heavily upon deadenylases and decapping enzymes. Explain how these classes of enzymes are critical to initiating mRNA decay.
Nonsense-mediated decay is an mRNA surveillance pathway that eliminates mRNAs with premature stop codons. How does the cell distinguish between normal mRNAs and those with a premature stop?
AU-rich elements (AREs) are cis-elements in mRNAs that regulate stability and decay. How is it possible that a single mRNA sequence element can serve to stabilize an mRNA in some cases and lead to its decay in other scenarios?