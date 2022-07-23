If further testing of the mutations in Problem 18 yielded the following results, what would you conclude about mutant 5?
During the analysis of seven rII mutations in phage T4, mutants 1, 2, and 6 were in cistron A, while mutants 3, 4, and 5 were in cistron B. Of these, mutant 4 was a deletion overlapping mutant 5. The remainder were point mutations. Nothing was known about mutant 7. Predict the results of complementation (+ or -) between 1 and 2; 1 and 3; 2 and 4; and 4 and 5.
Using mutants 2 and 3 from Problem 19, following mixed infection on E. coli B, progeny viruses were plated in a series of dilutions on both E. coli B and K12 with the following results.
What is the recombination frequency between the two mutants?
Another mutation, 6, was tested in relation to mutations 1 through 5 from Problems 18–20. In initial testing, mutant 6 complemented mutants 2 and 3. In recombination testing with 1, 4, and 5, mutant 6 yielded recombinants with 1 and 5, but not with 4. What can you conclude about mutation 6?
In studies of recombination between mutants 1 and 2 from Problem 21, the results shown in the following table were obtained.
Calculate the recombination frequency.
When mutant 6 was tested for recombination with mutant 1, the data were the same as those shown above for strain B, but not for K12. The researcher lost the K12 data but remembered that recombination was ten times more frequent than when mutants 1 and 2 were tested. What were the lost values (dilution and plaque numbers)?