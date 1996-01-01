14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur
Alcohol Reactions: Oxidation Reactions
Problem 12.32c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Draw the condensed structural formulas for the aldehyde and carboxylic acid produced when each of the following is oxidized:
c. 3-chloro-1-propanol
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Alcohol Reactions: Oxidation Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice