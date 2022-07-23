Skip to main content
Ch.10 Acids and Bases and Equilibrium
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 10, Problem 45c

Complete and balance the equation for each of the following reactions:
c. HCl(aq) + NaHCO3(s) →

Identify the type of reaction: This is an acid-base reaction where hydrochloric acid (HCl) reacts with sodium bicarbonate (NaHCO₃). The reaction will produce a salt, water, and carbon dioxide gas.
Write the unbalanced chemical equation: HCl(aq) + NaHCO_3(s) → NaCl(aq) + H_2O(l) + CO_2(g). Here, HCl provides the hydrogen ion (H⁺), and NaHCO₃ acts as a base, releasing bicarbonate (HCO₃⁻).
Check the conservation of atoms: Verify that the number of each type of atom on the reactant side matches the number on the product side. In this case, the equation is already balanced as written.
Confirm the physical states of all compounds: HCl is aqueous (aq), NaHCO₃ is solid (s), NaCl is aqueous (aq), H₂O is liquid (l), and CO₂ is a gas (g). These states are important for understanding the reaction conditions.
Summarize the balanced equation: The final balanced equation is HCl(aq) + NaHCO_3(s) → NaCl(aq) + H_2O(l) + CO_2(g). This shows the complete reaction with all products and their physical states.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid-Base Reactions

Acid-base reactions involve the transfer of protons (H⁺ ions) between reactants. In this case, hydrochloric acid (HCl) acts as an acid, donating a proton, while sodium bicarbonate (NaHCO₃) acts as a base, accepting the proton. Understanding this interaction is crucial for predicting the products of the reaction.
Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations ensures that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides of the equation, adhering to the law of conservation of mass. This process involves adjusting coefficients in front of compounds to achieve balance, which is essential for accurately representing the reaction.
Products of the Reaction

The reaction between HCl and NaHCO₃ produces carbon dioxide (CO₂), water (H₂O), and sodium chloride (NaCl). Recognizing the expected products helps in balancing the equation correctly and understanding the nature of the reaction, which is a typical acid-carbonate reaction that produces gas.
