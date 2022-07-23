Textbook Question
Complete and balance the equation for each of the following reactions:
a. ZnCO3(s) + HBr(aq) →
a. ZnCO3(s) + HBr(aq) →
b. Zn(s) + HCl(aq) →
c. HCl(aq) + NaHCO3(s) →
b. Ca(s) + H2SO4(aq) →
c. H2SO4(aq) + Ca(OH)2(s) →
Balance each of the following neutralization equations:
a. HCl(aq) + Mg(OH)2(s) → H2O(l) + MgCl2(aq)