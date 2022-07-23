Skip to main content
Ch.10 Acids and Bases and Equilibrium
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 10, Problem 2a
Problem 2a
Chapter 10, Problem 2a

Indicate whether each of the following statements is characteristic of an acid, a base, or both:
a. neutralizes acids

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the definition of acids and bases. Acids are substances that donate protons (H⁺ ions) in a reaction, while bases are substances that accept protons or donate hydroxide ions (OH⁻).
Step 2: Understand the concept of neutralization. Neutralization is a chemical reaction in which an acid reacts with a base to produce water and a salt. This process involves the combination of H⁺ ions from the acid and OH⁻ ions from the base to form water (H₂O).
Step 3: Analyze the statement 'neutralizes acids.' Since neutralization involves the reaction of an acid with a base, it is characteristic of a base. Bases neutralize acids by reacting with their H⁺ ions.
Step 4: Conclude that the statement 'neutralizes acids' is a characteristic of a base, as bases are the substances that counteract or neutralize the effects of acids in a reaction.
Step 5: If needed, provide an example for better understanding. For instance, sodium hydroxide (NaOH), a base, neutralizes hydrochloric acid (HCl) to form water and sodium chloride (NaCl).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acids

Acids are substances that can donate protons (H+) in a chemical reaction. They typically have a sour taste and can turn blue litmus paper red. Acids react with bases to form water and salts in a neutralization reaction, which is a key characteristic of their behavior in chemistry.
Bases

Bases are substances that can accept protons or donate hydroxide ions (OH-) in a chemical reaction. They usually have a bitter taste and can turn red litmus paper blue. Bases neutralize acids, resulting in the formation of water and salts, which is a fundamental property of bases in acid-base chemistry.
Neutralization Reaction

A neutralization reaction occurs when an acid and a base react to form water and a salt. This process typically results in the cancellation of the acidic and basic properties, leading to a solution that is closer to neutral pH. Understanding this reaction is essential for determining the characteristics of acids and bases in various contexts.
