Indicate whether each of the following statements is characteristic of an acid, a base, or both
a. has a sour taste
b. neutralizes bases
c. produces H⁺ ions in water
e. is an electrolyte
a. neutralizes acids
Write formulas for each of the following acids and bases:
f. hypochlorous acid