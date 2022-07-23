Skip to main content
Chapter 10, Problem 6f

Write formulas for each of the following acids and bases:
f. hypochlorous acid

Step 1: Understand the naming convention for acids. Hypochlorous acid is an oxyacid, which means it contains hydrogen, oxygen, and another element (chlorine in this case). The 'hypo-' prefix and '-ous' suffix indicate that this acid has the lowest oxidation state of chlorine in its series of oxyacids.
Step 2: Recall the general formula for oxyacids. Oxyacids are composed of hydrogen ions (H⁺) and a polyatomic ion. In this case, the polyatomic ion is hypochlorite (ClO⁻).
Step 3: Combine the hydrogen ion (H⁺) with the hypochlorite ion (ClO⁻) to form a neutral compound. The formula for hypochlorous acid is written as HClO.
Step 4: Verify the charge balance. The hydrogen ion (H⁺) has a +1 charge, and the hypochlorite ion (ClO⁻) has a -1 charge. When combined, the charges cancel out, resulting in a neutral compound.
Step 5: Write the final formula for hypochlorous acid: HClO.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acids and Bases

Acids are substances that can donate protons (H+) in a solution, while bases are substances that can accept protons. This fundamental concept is crucial for understanding the behavior of various chemical compounds, including their reactions and properties in aqueous solutions.
Chemical Formulas

A chemical formula represents the composition of a substance, indicating the types and numbers of atoms present. For acids and bases, the formula often includes hydrogen (H) for acids and hydroxide (OH) for bases, which helps in identifying their chemical nature and reactivity.
Hypochlorous Acid

Hypochlorous acid (HClO) is a weak acid formed when chlorine dissolves in water. It is important in various applications, including disinfection and bleaching, and understanding its structure and properties is essential for writing its chemical formula and predicting its behavior in reactions.
