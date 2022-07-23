Skip to main content
Ch.10 Acids and Bases and Equilibrium
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 10, Problem 1e

Indicate whether each of the following statements is characteristic of an acid, a base, or both
e. is an electrolyte

1
Understand the term 'electrolyte': An electrolyte is a substance that dissolves in water to produce ions, allowing the solution to conduct electricity.
Recall the properties of acids: Acids are substances that release hydrogen ions (H⁺) when dissolved in water, making them electrolytes.
Recall the properties of bases: Bases are substances that release hydroxide ions (OH⁻) when dissolved in water, also making them electrolytes.
Recognize that both acids and bases can act as electrolytes because they dissociate into ions in aqueous solutions.
Conclude that the characteristic of being an electrolyte applies to both acids and bases, as both can conduct electricity when dissolved in water.

Electrolytes

Electrolytes are substances that dissociate into ions when dissolved in water, allowing the solution to conduct electricity. Both acids and bases can act as electrolytes because they release ions into the solution. For example, hydrochloric acid (HCl) dissociates into H+ and Cl- ions, while sodium hydroxide (NaOH) dissociates into Na+ and OH- ions.
Acids

Acids are substances that can donate protons (H+) in a chemical reaction. They typically have a sour taste and can turn blue litmus paper red. Acids, when dissolved in water, increase the concentration of H+ ions, making the solution acidic. Common examples include citric acid and sulfuric acid.
Bases

Bases are substances that can accept protons or donate hydroxide ions (OH-) in a chemical reaction. They usually have a bitter taste and can turn red litmus paper blue. Bases increase the concentration of OH- ions in a solution, making it basic or alkaline. Examples include sodium hydroxide and ammonia.
