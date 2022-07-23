Conjugate Bases

The concept of conjugate bases is integral to understanding acid-base chemistry. When an acid donates a proton, it forms its conjugate base, which can influence the acid's strength. A stable conjugate base corresponds to a stronger acid, as the equilibrium favors the formation of the acid and its conjugate base. In the context of the question, recognizing the stability of the conjugate bases of HBr and HNO₂ will help determine which acid is stronger.