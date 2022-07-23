Skip to main content
Write the formula for the conjugate acid for each of the following bases:
a. CO32-

1
Identify the base given in the problem. In this case, the base is the carbonate ion, CO₃²⁻.
Recall the definition of a conjugate acid: it is formed when a base accepts a proton (H⁺).
Add one proton (H⁺) to the base, CO₃²⁻. This involves increasing the hydrogen count by 1 and reducing the charge by 1, as the proton carries a positive charge.
Write the resulting formula after adding the proton. The formula becomes HCO₃⁻, which is the conjugate acid of CO₃²⁻.
Verify the result by checking that the conjugate acid has one more hydrogen atom and a charge that is one unit less positive than the original base.

Conjugate Acid-Base Theory

Conjugate acid-base theory, rooted in the Brønsted-Lowry definition, describes acids as proton donors and bases as proton acceptors. When a base accepts a proton (H⁺), it forms its conjugate acid. Understanding this relationship is crucial for predicting the behavior of chemical species in acid-base reactions.
Carbonate Ion (CO₃²⁻)

The carbonate ion (CO₃²⁻) is a polyatomic ion consisting of one carbon atom covalently bonded to three oxygen atoms, carrying a -2 charge. It acts as a base in chemical reactions, capable of accepting protons to form its conjugate acid. Recognizing its structure and charge is essential for determining its conjugate acid.
Formation of Conjugate Acids

The formation of a conjugate acid involves the addition of a proton to a base. For the carbonate ion (CO₃²⁻), when it accepts a proton, it transforms into bicarbonate (HCO₃⁻), which is its conjugate acid. This process illustrates the dynamic nature of acid-base chemistry and the importance of understanding proton transfer.
