Ch.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Hydrocarbons
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake 13th Edition Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry
Ch.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Hydrocarbons Problem 32a
Chapter 11, Problem 32a

Draw the condensed structural formula for each of the following:
a. cis-1,2-difluoroethene

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of ethene (C₂H₄), which is a simple alkene with a double bond between the two carbon atoms.
Recognize that 'cis' indicates that the two substituents (in this case, fluorine atoms) are on the same side of the double bond. This is important for determining the spatial arrangement of the molecule.
Replace two hydrogen atoms on the ethene molecule with fluorine atoms, ensuring that both fluorine atoms are on the same side of the double bond to satisfy the 'cis' configuration.
Write the condensed structural formula, which represents the connectivity of atoms in the molecule without showing the spatial arrangement explicitly. For cis-1,2-difluoroethene, the formula will include the fluorine atoms bonded to the first and second carbon atoms.
Double-check the formula to ensure it accurately represents the cis configuration and includes all atoms (carbon, hydrogen, and fluorine) in the correct positions.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. It typically uses symbols for atoms and groups them together to indicate how they are connected, making it easier to visualize the structure of small organic molecules.
Cis-Trans Isomerism

Cis-trans isomerism is a form of stereoisomerism where molecules with the same molecular formula have different spatial arrangements of atoms. In cis isomers, similar groups are on the same side of a double bond or ring structure, while in trans isomers, they are on opposite sides. This difference can significantly affect the physical and chemical properties of the compounds.
Fluoroalkenes

Fluoroalkenes are alkenes that contain fluorine atoms in their structure. The presence of fluorine can influence the reactivity and stability of the compound due to its electronegativity and ability to form strong bonds. In the case of cis-1,2-difluoroethene, two fluorine atoms are attached to the first and second carbon atoms of the ethene backbone, affecting its geometric configuration.
