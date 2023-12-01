Skip to main content
Ch.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Hydrocarbons
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 11, Problem 28b

Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula, if cyclic, for each of the following:
b. 1-bromo-3-hexyne

Identify the parent chain: The name '1-bromo-3-hexyne' indicates that the parent chain is 'hexyne,' which is a six-carbon chain with a triple bond starting at carbon 3.
Determine the position of the substituent: The '1-bromo' prefix indicates that a bromine atom is attached to carbon 1 of the parent chain.
Place the triple bond: The '3-hexyne' part of the name specifies that the triple bond starts at carbon 3 and extends to carbon 4.
Draw the condensed structural formula: Start with the bromine atom attached to carbon 1, then write out the six-carbon chain, ensuring the triple bond is between carbons 3 and 4. For example, the condensed formula would look like Br-CH₂-CH₂-C≡C-CH₂-CH₃.
Alternatively, draw the line-angle formula: Represent the six-carbon chain as a zigzag line, with a triple bond between the third and fourth vertices. Add a 'Br' at the first vertex to indicate the bromine substituent.

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. It typically groups atoms together to indicate how they are connected, making it easier to visualize the structure of the molecule. For example, in 1-bromo-3-hexyne, the condensed formula would highlight the presence of the bromine atom and the triple bond in the carbon chain.
Line-Angle Formula

The line-angle formula, also known as the skeletal formula, is a simplified representation of organic molecules where vertices represent carbon atoms and lines represent bonds. This method omits hydrogen atoms attached to carbons, making it easier to visualize complex structures. For cyclic compounds, the line-angle formula can effectively illustrate the cyclic nature of the molecule, which is essential for understanding the structure of compounds like 1-bromo-3-hexyne.
Alkynes

Alkynes are a class of hydrocarbons characterized by at least one carbon-carbon triple bond. They follow the general formula CnH2n-2, where 'n' is the number of carbon atoms. In the case of 1-bromo-3-hexyne, the presence of a triple bond between the third and fourth carbon atoms is crucial for determining its reactivity and physical properties, making it important to accurately represent this feature in both condensed and line-angle formulas.
