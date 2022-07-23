Skip to main content
Ch.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Hydrocarbons
Chapter 11, Problem 47c

Give the IUPAC name for each of the following:
c. Structural formula of an organic compound with a bromine substituent on a carbon chain.

Identify the longest continuous carbon chain in the structure provided in the image. This chain will serve as the parent chain, and its length determines the base name (e.g., methane, ethane, propane, etc.).
Number the carbon atoms in the parent chain starting from the end closest to the first substituent group. This ensures the substituents receive the lowest possible numbers.
Identify and name all substituent groups attached to the parent chain. Common substituents include alkyl groups (e.g., methyl, ethyl) and halogens (e.g., fluoro, chloro).
Combine the names of the substituents with the parent chain name. Use prefixes (e.g., di-, tri-) if there are multiple identical substituents, and list substituents in alphabetical order. Include the position numbers of the substituents before their names.
Ensure the final name follows IUPAC rules, including proper punctuation (e.g., commas between numbers, hyphens between numbers and words). Double-check for any functional groups that may alter the suffix of the name (e.g., -ol for alcohols, -one for ketones).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds, established by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry. It provides a set of rules to create unique names based on the structure of the compound, ensuring clarity and consistency in chemical communication. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately naming organic and inorganic compounds.
Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. They play a crucial role in determining the properties and reactivity of organic compounds. Recognizing functional groups is vital for correctly identifying and naming compounds according to IUPAC rules.
Structural Representation

Structural representation refers to the way a chemical structure is depicted, which can include Lewis structures, condensed formulas, or skeletal formulas. These representations provide insight into the arrangement of atoms and bonds in a molecule, which is essential for determining the correct IUPAC name. Understanding how to interpret these structures is key to effective nomenclature.
