Ch.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Hydrocarbons
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 11, Problem 49a
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: HydrocarbonsProblem 49a
Chapter 11, Problem 49a

Give the IUPAC name (including cis or trans, if needed) for each of the following:
a. Structural formula of an alkene showing carbon double bond and attached hydrogen and methyl groups.

Step 1: Analyze the structure of the compound provided in the image. Identify the longest continuous carbon chain, which will serve as the parent chain for naming the compound.
Step 2: Determine the functional groups, substituents, and any double or triple bonds present in the structure. Note their positions along the parent chain.
Step 3: If the compound contains a double bond, assess whether the configuration is cis (same side) or trans (opposite sides) based on the spatial arrangement of substituents around the double bond.
Step 4: Assign numbers to the carbon atoms in the parent chain, starting from the end closest to the first substituent or functional group to ensure the lowest possible numbers for the substituents and double/triple bonds.
Step 5: Combine all elements of the name: include the cis/trans designation (if applicable), the positions and names of substituents, and the name of the parent chain with the appropriate suffix (-ane, -ene, -yne) to reflect the type of bonding.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds, established by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry. It provides rules for naming organic and inorganic compounds based on their structure, functional groups, and stereochemistry. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately identifying and communicating the identity of chemical substances.
Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry is the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical properties and reactions. In organic chemistry, terms like 'cis' and 'trans' describe the relative positioning of substituents around a double bond or a ring structure. Recognizing these configurations is crucial for determining the correct IUPAC name and understanding the compound's behavior.
Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. They dictate the properties and reactivity of organic compounds. Identifying functional groups is vital for naming compounds according to IUPAC rules, as they influence the naming conventions and the overall classification of the compound.
