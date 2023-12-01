Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Hydrocarbons
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: HydrocarbonsProblem 7a
Chapter 11, Problem 7a

Give the IUPAC name for each of the following alkanes and cycloalkanes:
a. <IMAGE>

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the longest continuous carbon chain in the structure. This will serve as the parent chain and determine the base name of the alkane or cycloalkane (e.g., methane, ethane, propane, etc.). For cycloalkanes, the ring structure is typically the parent chain unless a longer chain exists outside the ring.
Step 2: Number the carbon atoms in the parent chain. For alkanes, start numbering from the end closest to the first substituent group. For cycloalkanes, numbering begins at a substituent and proceeds in the direction that gives the lowest numbers to the substituents.
Step 3: Identify and name all substituent groups attached to the parent chain. Substituents are alkyl groups (e.g., methyl, ethyl) or other functional groups. For cycloalkanes, substituents are named similarly, but the prefix 'cyclo-' is added to the parent chain name.
Step 4: Assign a number to each substituent based on its position on the parent chain. If there are multiple substituents, list them in alphabetical order in the name, and use prefixes like di-, tri-, or tetra- if the same substituent appears more than once.
Step 5: Combine the substituent names and positions with the parent chain name to form the complete IUPAC name. Ensure proper punctuation: use commas to separate numbers and hyphens to separate numbers from words. For example, '2,3-dimethylpentane' or '1-ethyl-2-methylcyclopropane'.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds, particularly organic molecules. It provides rules for naming alkanes and cycloalkanes based on their structure, including the longest carbon chain and the presence of branches or rings. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately identifying and communicating the structure of organic compounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:18
IUPAC Naming Concept 3

Alkanes

Alkanes are saturated hydrocarbons consisting only of carbon and hydrogen atoms, connected by single bonds. They follow the general formula CnH2n+2, where 'n' is the number of carbon atoms. Recognizing the structure and properties of alkanes is crucial for determining their IUPAC names, as it involves identifying the longest continuous chain of carbon atoms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:20
Naming Alkanes Example 1

Cycloalkanes

Cycloalkanes are a class of hydrocarbons that contain carbon atoms arranged in a ring structure, with single bonds between them. They follow the general formula CnH2n, which differs from alkanes due to the cyclic nature of their structure. Understanding cycloalkanes is important for naming them correctly, as the presence of a ring alters the naming conventions compared to linear alkanes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
0:36
Rules for Naming Cyclic Alkanes Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify each of the following properties as more typical of an organic or inorganic compound:

c. contains covalent bonds

1079
views
Textbook Question

Match each of the following physical and chemical properties with ethane, C2H6 or sodium bromide, NaBr:

a. boils at -89 °C

29
views
Textbook Question

Match each of the following physical and chemical properties with ethane, C2H6 or sodium bromide, NaBr:

b. burns vigorously in air

34
views
Textbook Question

Give the IUPAC name for each of the following alkanes and cycloalkanes:

c.

1585
views
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural formula for alkanes or the line-angle formula for cycloalkanes for each of the following:

c. heptane

977
views
Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following pairs represent structural isomers or the same molecule:

a.

983
views