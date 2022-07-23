Skip to main content
Ch.11 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Hydrocarbons
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 11, Problem 41e

Match the following physical and chemical properties with potassium chloride, KCl, used in salt substitutes, or butane, C4H10 used in lighters:
<IMAGE>
e. is a gas at room temperature

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the two substances in the problem: potassium chloride (KCl) and butane (C₄H₁₀). Potassium chloride is an ionic compound, while butane is a molecular compound.
Understand the physical state of each substance at room temperature (approximately 25°C): Ionic compounds like KCl are typically solids at room temperature due to strong ionic bonds. Molecular compounds like butane can exist as gases, liquids, or solids depending on their molecular structure and intermolecular forces.
Analyze the molecular structure of butane (C₄H₁₀): Butane is a hydrocarbon with weak London dispersion forces as its primary intermolecular force. Its low molecular weight and weak intermolecular forces make it a gas at room temperature.
Compare this to potassium chloride (KCl): KCl has strong ionic bonds between potassium (K⁺) and chloride (Cl⁻) ions, which require significant energy to break. This makes KCl a solid at room temperature.
Conclude that the property 'is a gas at room temperature' matches butane (C₄H₁₀), not potassium chloride (KCl).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Physical Properties

Physical properties are characteristics of a substance that can be observed or measured without changing its chemical identity. Examples include state (solid, liquid, gas), color, melting point, and boiling point. Understanding these properties helps in identifying substances and predicting their behavior under different conditions.
Chemical Properties

Chemical properties describe how a substance interacts with other substances, leading to a change in its chemical composition. These properties include reactivity, acidity, and flammability. Recognizing these properties is essential for understanding how substances like potassium chloride and butane behave in various chemical reactions.
States of Matter

The states of matter refer to the distinct forms that different phases of matter take on. The most common states are solid, liquid, and gas. For example, butane is a gas at room temperature, while potassium chloride is a solid. Knowing the state of a substance at a given temperature is crucial for applications in chemistry and industry.
