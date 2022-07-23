Textbook Question
Match the following physical and chemical properties with octane, C8H18 found in gasoline, or magnesium sulfate, MgSO4 also called Epsom salts:
a. contains only covalent bonds
Give the IUPAC name for each of the following:
c.
Draw the line-angle formula for each of the following compounds:
c. 4-ethyltoluene
Draw the line-angle formula for each of the following compounds:
c. 1,2,4-trichlorobenzene
Match the following physical and chemical properties with potassium chloride, KCl, used in salt substitutes, or butane, C4H10 used in lighters:
<IMAGE>
a. melts at -138°C
