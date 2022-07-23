Skip to main content
Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 12, Problem 3c

Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
c. 2-methyl-2-butanol

Step 1: Understand the name of the compound. The name '2-methyl-2-butanol' provides key information: 'butanol' indicates a four-carbon chain with an -OH (alcohol) group, and '2-methyl' indicates a methyl (-CH₃) group attached to the second carbon of the main chain.
Step 2: Draw the main chain. Start with a straight chain of four carbons (butane). Label the carbons as C1, C2, C3, and C4 for clarity.
Step 3: Place the -OH group. The '2-butanol' part of the name tells us that the hydroxyl (-OH) group is attached to the second carbon (C2) of the main chain.
Step 4: Add the methyl group. The '2-methyl' part of the name indicates that a methyl group (-CH₃) is also attached to the second carbon (C2) of the main chain.
Step 5: Complete the structure by adding hydrogen atoms to satisfy the valency of each carbon atom (each carbon should form four bonds). Write the condensed structural formula as CH₃C(CH₃)(OH)CH₂CH₃ or draw the line-angle formula if cyclic.

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. It typically groups atoms together to indicate how they are connected, making it easier to visualize the structure of organic molecules. For example, in 2-methyl-2-butanol, the condensed formula would highlight the branching and functional groups in a compact form.
Line-Angle Formula

The line-angle formula, also known as the skeletal formula, is a shorthand representation of organic molecules where vertices represent carbon atoms and lines represent bonds. This method simplifies the drawing of complex structures, especially cyclic compounds, by omitting hydrogen atoms attached to carbons. For cyclic compounds, this formula effectively conveys the cyclic nature and connectivity of the molecule without clutter.
Isomerism

Isomerism refers to the phenomenon where two or more compounds have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements or spatial orientations. In the case of 2-methyl-2-butanol, understanding isomerism is crucial as it can exist in different forms, affecting its chemical properties and reactivity. Recognizing the specific isomer is essential for accurately drawing its structural representation.
