Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake 13th Edition Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry
Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones Problem 4a
Chapter 12, Problem 4a

Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
a. ethyl alcohol

Step 1: Understand the molecular structure of ethyl alcohol. Ethyl alcohol, also known as ethanol, has the chemical formula C₂H₅OH. It consists of a two-carbon chain with a hydroxyl (-OH) group attached to one of the carbons.
Step 2: Begin by drawing the condensed structural formula. In a condensed structural formula, the atoms are grouped together to show the connectivity. Ethyl alcohol can be represented as CH₃CH₂OH, where CH₃ represents the methyl group, CH₂ represents the methylene group, and OH represents the hydroxyl group.
Step 3: If a line-angle formula is required, focus on representing the molecule using lines to depict bonds and vertices to represent carbon atoms. For ethyl alcohol, draw a zigzag line with two vertices (representing the two carbons) and attach an -OH group to the second vertex.
Step 4: Ensure that the hydrogen atoms are implied in the line-angle formula. In this representation, hydrogens bonded to carbons are not explicitly shown, but their presence is understood based on the number of bonds each carbon can form (carbon forms four bonds).
Step 5: Double-check your drawing to ensure it accurately represents ethyl alcohol, whether using the condensed structural formula (CH₃CH₂OH) or the line-angle formula. Verify that the hydroxyl group (-OH) is correctly attached to the second carbon.

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. In this format, groups of atoms are often grouped together to simplify the representation, making it easier to visualize the molecular structure. For example, ethyl alcohol can be represented as C2H5OH, indicating the presence of an alcohol functional group.
Line-Angle Formula

The line-angle formula, also known as the skeletal formula, is a shorthand representation of organic molecules where vertices represent carbon atoms and lines represent bonds. This method is particularly useful for cyclic compounds and larger molecules, as it reduces clutter by omitting hydrogen atoms attached to carbons. For ethyl alcohol, the line-angle formula would depict the carbon backbone and the hydroxyl group in a clear, simplified manner.
Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the case of ethyl alcohol, the hydroxyl group (-OH) is the functional group that defines it as an alcohol. Understanding functional groups is essential for predicting the behavior and reactivity of organic compounds, as they influence properties such as solubility and boiling point.
Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:

b. 3-pentanethiol

Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:

c. 2-methyl-2-butanol

Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:

d. 4-bromophenol

Textbook Question

Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:

c. 1-propanethiol

Textbook Question

Give the common name for each of the following:

a. CH3−CH2−CH2−O−CH2−CH2−CH3

Textbook Question

Give the common name for each of the following:

a. CH3−CH2−O−CH2−CH2−CH3

