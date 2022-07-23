Textbook Question
Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
a. propyl alcohol
35
views
Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
a. propyl alcohol
Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
b. 3-pentanethiol
Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
c. 2-methyl-2-butanol
Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
a. ethyl alcohol
Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
c. 1-propanethiol
Give the common name for each of the following:
a. CH3−CH2−CH2−O−CH2−CH2−CH3