Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 12, Problem 57a

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula, if cyclic, for each of the following:
a. 4-chlorobenzaldehyde

Step 1: Understand the structure of benzaldehyde. Benzaldehyde is an aromatic compound with a benzene ring (a six-membered ring with alternating double bonds) and an aldehyde group (-CHO) attached to one of the carbons on the ring.
Step 2: Identify the substituent in the compound. The prefix '4-chloro' indicates that a chlorine atom (Cl) is attached to the fourth carbon of the benzene ring, relative to the carbon bearing the aldehyde group.
Step 3: Number the carbons in the benzene ring. Assign the carbon with the aldehyde group as position 1, and then number the remaining carbons sequentially around the ring. The chlorine atom will be attached to the carbon at position 4.
Step 4: Draw the structure. Start with the benzene ring, add the aldehyde group (-CHO) at position 1, and then add the chlorine atom (Cl) at position 4. If using a condensed structural formula, represent the benzene ring as 'C6H4' and show the substituents explicitly. If using a line-angle formula, draw the hexagonal ring with alternating double bonds and add the substituents at the appropriate positions.
Step 5: Double-check the structure. Ensure that the aldehyde group and chlorine atom are correctly placed, and confirm that the structure adheres to the IUPAC naming conventions for 4-chlorobenzaldehyde.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. It typically groups atoms together to indicate how they are connected, making it easier to visualize the structure of organic molecules. For example, in 4-chlorobenzaldehyde, the formula would reflect the presence of a benzene ring with a chlorine atom and an aldehyde group attached.
Line-Angle Formula

The line-angle formula, also known as the skeletal formula, is a simplified representation of organic molecules where vertices represent carbon atoms and lines represent bonds. This method omits hydrogen atoms attached to carbons, making it easier to visualize complex structures. In the case of 4-chlorobenzaldehyde, the line-angle formula would illustrate the benzene ring with a chlorine substituent and the carbonyl group of the aldehyde.
Cyclic Compounds

Cyclic compounds are organic molecules that contain a ring structure, where the ends of the carbon chain are connected to form a closed loop. This can affect the chemical properties and reactivity of the compound. In the context of 4-chlorobenzaldehyde, understanding whether the compound is cyclic or not is crucial for accurately drawing its structural formulas, as it influences the arrangement of atoms and the overall geometry of the molecule.
