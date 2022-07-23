Skip to main content
Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 12, Problem 58d

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula, if cyclic, for each of the following:
d. 3,5-dimethylhexanal

1
Identify the parent chain: The name '3,5-dimethylhexanal' indicates that the parent chain is 'hexanal,' which is a six-carbon aldehyde. The aldehyde group (-CHO) is always located at carbon 1 of the chain.
Add substituents to the parent chain: The name specifies two methyl groups attached to the parent chain at carbons 3 and 5. These are the substituents.
Draw the structure: Start by drawing a six-carbon chain with the aldehyde group (-CHO) at carbon 1. Then, add a methyl group (-CH₃) to carbon 3 and another methyl group (-CH₃) to carbon 5.
Write the condensed structural formula: Combine the information from the structure into a condensed formula. For example, the aldehyde group is written as -CHO, and the methyl groups are written as -CH₃ attached to their respective carbons.
Alternatively, draw the line-angle formula: Represent the six-carbon chain as a zigzag line, with the aldehyde group at one end. Add branches at the appropriate positions (carbons 3 and 5) to represent the methyl groups.

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. It typically groups atoms together to indicate how they are connected, making it easier to visualize the structure of organic molecules. For example, in 3,5-dimethylhexanal, the formula would reflect the hexanal backbone with methyl groups at the 3rd and 5th positions.
Line-Angle Formula

The line-angle formula, also known as the skeletal formula, is a simplified way of drawing organic molecules where vertices represent carbon atoms and lines represent bonds. This method omits hydrogen atoms attached to carbons, making it easier to visualize larger structures. In the case of 3,5-dimethylhexanal, the line-angle formula would illustrate the hexane chain with branches for the methyl groups, providing a clear representation of the molecule's structure.
Cyclic Compounds

Cyclic compounds are organic molecules that contain a ring structure, where the carbon atoms are connected in a loop. This can affect the chemical properties and reactivity of the compound compared to its linear counterparts. While 3,5-dimethylhexanal is not cyclic, understanding cyclic structures is essential for recognizing how to draw and interpret various organic compounds, especially when dealing with more complex molecules.
