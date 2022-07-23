Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. It typically groups atoms together to indicate how they are bonded, making it easier to visualize the structure of the molecule. For example, in 3-chloropropionaldehyde, the formula would reflect the presence of a chlorine atom and an aldehyde functional group in a compact form.