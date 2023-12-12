Skip to main content
Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones
Avobenzone is a common ingredient in sunscreen. Its structural formula is shown.
a. What functional groups are in avobenzone?

Examine the structural formula of avobenzone provided in the image. Identify the different groups of atoms bonded together in the molecule that correspond to functional groups.
Recall the common functional groups in organic chemistry, such as hydroxyl (-OH), carbonyl (C=O), carboxyl (-COOH), alkene (C=C), and aromatic rings (benzene-like structures).
Look for a carbonyl group (C=O) in the structure. Avobenzone contains a ketone functional group, which is characterized by a carbonyl group bonded to two carbon atoms.
Identify any aromatic rings in the structure. Avobenzone contains benzene rings, which are aromatic functional groups due to their conjugated π-electron system.
Check for any other functional groups, such as hydroxyl (-OH) or alkene (C=C). Avobenzone does not have a hydroxyl group but may have other features depending on the structure provided in the image.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. They determine the properties and reactivity of organic compounds. Common functional groups include hydroxyl (-OH), carboxyl (-COOH), and carbonyl (C=O) groups, among others.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:11
Functional Group Priorities Concept 1

Chemical Structure

The chemical structure of a compound refers to the arrangement of atoms within the molecule, including the types of bonds and the spatial orientation of the atoms. Understanding the structure is crucial for identifying functional groups and predicting the compound's behavior in chemical reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:58
Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change Concept 1

Sunscreen Chemistry

Sunscreen chemistry involves the study of compounds that protect the skin from harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation. Ingredients like avobenzone absorb UV light and convert it into less harmful energy, preventing skin damage. Knowledge of how these ingredients function is essential for evaluating their effectiveness and safety.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:38
What is Chemistry? Concept 1
