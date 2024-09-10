Draw the Fischer projection for the other enantiomer of c to d in problem 13.21. c. d.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a Fischer projection: A Fischer projection is a two-dimensional representation of a molecule, where the vertical lines represent bonds going into the plane (away from the viewer) and the horizontal lines represent bonds coming out of the plane (toward the viewer). The carbon chain is typically drawn vertically, with the most oxidized carbon at the top.
Identify the chiral center(s) in the molecule: A chiral center is a carbon atom bonded to four different groups. Locate the chiral center(s) in the given molecule (c to d in problem 13.21).
Determine the configuration of the given enantiomer: Analyze the spatial arrangement of the groups around the chiral center in the provided Fischer projection. Assign the configuration as R or S using the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priority rules.
Invert the configuration to find the other enantiomer: To draw the Fischer projection of the other enantiomer, swap the positions of the groups on the horizontal bonds (left and right) while keeping the vertical bonds (top and bottom) unchanged. This inversion changes the configuration at the chiral center.
Redraw the Fischer projection: Carefully redraw the molecule with the inverted configuration, ensuring that the vertical and horizontal bonds are correctly represented. Verify that the new Fischer projection corresponds to the enantiomer of the original molecule.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Fischer Projection
A Fischer projection is a two-dimensional representation of a three-dimensional organic molecule, particularly useful for depicting stereochemistry. In this format, vertical lines represent bonds that project away from the viewer, while horizontal lines indicate bonds that come towards the viewer. This method is commonly used for carbohydrates and amino acids to illustrate their stereoisomers.
Enantiomers are a type of stereoisomer that are non-superimposable mirror images of each other. They typically arise in molecules that contain one or more chiral centers, where the arrangement of atoms around the chiral center leads to two distinct configurations. Understanding enantiomers is crucial in fields like pharmacology, as different enantiomers can have vastly different biological effects.
Chirality refers to the geometric property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image, akin to how left and right hands are mirror images but cannot be perfectly aligned. A chiral molecule usually contains at least one carbon atom bonded to four different substituents, creating two distinct configurations. Recognizing chirality is essential for predicting the behavior of molecules in biological systems and chemical reactions.