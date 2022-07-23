Skip to main content
Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 14, Problem 6c

Draw the condensed structural formulas for a and b and line-angle formulas for c and d:
c. 3-ethylbenzoic acid

Step 1: Understand the problem. You are tasked with drawing the condensed structural formula and line-angle formula for 3-ethylbenzoic acid. This compound consists of a benzene ring with a carboxylic acid (-COOH) group and an ethyl group (-CH₂CH₃) attached to specific positions on the ring.
Step 2: Identify the structure of benzoic acid. Benzoic acid is a benzene ring with a carboxylic acid (-COOH) group attached to one of its carbons. The carboxylic acid group is typically assigned position 1 on the ring.
Step 3: Determine the position of the ethyl group. The name '3-ethylbenzoic acid' indicates that the ethyl group (-CH₂CH₃) is attached to the third carbon of the benzene ring, relative to the carboxylic acid group at position 1.
Step 4: Draw the condensed structural formula. Start with the benzene ring, then add the carboxylic acid group (-COOH) at position 1 and the ethyl group (-CH₂CH₃) at position 3. The condensed structural formula will represent the connectivity of atoms in a compact form.
Step 5: Draw the line-angle formula. Represent the benzene ring as a hexagon with alternating double bonds. Attach the carboxylic acid group (-COOH) at position 1 and the ethyl group (-CH₂CH₃) at position 3 using lines to indicate bonds. Ensure the positions are clear and accurate.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. It typically groups atoms together to indicate how they are connected, making it easier to visualize the structure of the molecule in a compact form.
Line-Angle Formula

A line-angle formula, also known as a skeletal formula, is a simplified representation of a chemical structure where vertices represent carbon atoms and lines represent bonds. This method omits hydrogen atoms attached to carbons, making it easier to visualize complex organic molecules and their connectivity at a glance.
Substituted Aromatic Compounds

Substituted aromatic compounds are organic molecules that contain a benzene ring with one or more substituents attached to it. In the case of 3-ethylbenzoic acid, the ethyl group is a substituent on the benzene ring, and understanding the position of this substituent is crucial for accurately drawing the structural formulas.
