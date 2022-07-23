Amides

Amides are organic compounds derived from carboxylic acids where the hydroxyl group (-OH) is replaced by an amine group (-NH2, -NHR, or -NR2). They are characterized by the functional group -C(=O)N-, which is crucial for understanding their structure and reactivity. Amides can be formed through the reaction of carboxylic acids with amines, and they play significant roles in biochemistry, particularly in the formation of proteins.