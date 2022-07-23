Skip to main content
Chapter 14, Problem 28a

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the acid- or base-catalyzed hydrolysis of each of the following:
a. Condensed structural formula showing ester hydrolysis with water, yielding products under acid and heat conditions.

Identify the functional group in the given compound. Hydrolysis typically involves breaking a bond in a molecule using water, often targeting esters, amides, or other hydrolyzable groups.
Determine whether the reaction is acid-catalyzed or base-catalyzed. Acid-catalyzed hydrolysis typically involves protonation of the functional group to make it more reactive, while base-catalyzed hydrolysis involves nucleophilic attack by hydroxide ions.
For acid-catalyzed hydrolysis: Protonate the functional group (e.g., ester or amide) to make it more electrophilic. Then, water acts as a nucleophile, attacking the carbonyl carbon, leading to the formation of an intermediate. This intermediate eventually breaks down to form the products.
For base-catalyzed hydrolysis: Hydroxide ions directly attack the carbonyl carbon of the functional group, leading to the cleavage of the bond and formation of the products. For esters, this typically results in a carboxylate ion and an alcohol.
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products based on the type of hydrolysis (acid or base) and the specific functional group in the starting compound. Ensure the products are correctly represented with their respective functional groups.

Acid-Base Catalysis

Acid-base catalysis involves the acceleration of a chemical reaction by the presence of an acid or a base. In hydrolysis reactions, acids can donate protons to facilitate the breaking of bonds, while bases can accept protons to stabilize intermediates. Understanding this concept is crucial for predicting the products formed during hydrolysis.
Hydrolysis

Hydrolysis is a chemical reaction in which water is used to break down a compound. In organic chemistry, this often involves the cleavage of bonds in larger molecules, resulting in the formation of smaller products. Recognizing the type of hydrolysis (acidic or basic) is essential for determining the resulting structures.
Condensed Structural and Line-Angle Formulas

Condensed structural formulas provide a shorthand way to represent the structure of a molecule, showing how atoms are connected without depicting all bonds explicitly. Line-angle formulas, on the other hand, use lines to represent bonds and vertices to represent carbon atoms, simplifying the visualization of complex organic structures. Mastery of these representations is vital for accurately illustrating the products of hydrolysis.
