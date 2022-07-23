Skip to main content
Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 14, Problem 61c

Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products of the following:
c. Condensed structural formulas showing the reaction of a carboxylic acid and an alcohol with heat and acid catalyst.

Identify the type of reaction occurring in the problem. For example, determine if it is a substitution, addition, elimination, or oxidation-reduction reaction. This will guide how the reactants transform into products.
Analyze the structure of the reactants provided in the image. Break down the functional groups and bonds present to understand how they might interact or change during the reaction.
Apply the reaction mechanism rules. For instance, if it is an addition reaction, identify where the new bonds will form. If it is an oxidation-reduction reaction, determine which atoms are oxidized and which are reduced.
Draw the condensed structural formula for the products by modifying the reactant structure according to the reaction mechanism. Ensure that all atoms and bonds are accounted for, and the valency of each atom is satisfied.
If a line-angle formula is required, convert the condensed structural formula into a line-angle representation. Use zigzag lines for carbon chains and omit hydrogen atoms bonded to carbons for simplicity, while clearly showing functional groups.

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. It typically groups atoms together to indicate how they are bonded, making it easier to visualize the structure of organic molecules. For example, in a condensed formula like CH3CH2OH, the groups are shown in a linear format, indicating the presence of functional groups.
Line-Angle Formula

The line-angle formula, also known as the skeletal formula, is a shorthand representation of organic molecules where vertices represent carbon atoms and lines represent bonds. This method simplifies the drawing of complex structures by omitting hydrogen atoms attached to carbons, making it easier to visualize larger molecules. Each line segment corresponds to a bond, and the angles represent the tetrahedral geometry of carbon.
Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. They determine the properties and reactivity of organic compounds. Common functional groups include hydroxyl (-OH), carboxyl (-COOH), and amino (-NH2), and recognizing these groups is essential for predicting the behavior of organic compounds in chemical reactions.
