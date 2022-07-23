Skip to main content
Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides
Chapter 14, Problem 60a

Draw the condensed structural formulas for a and b and line-angle formulas for c and d:
a. pentyl formate

Step 1: Understand the structure of pentyl formate. Pentyl formate is an ester formed from pentanol (C5H11OH) and formic acid (HCOOH). The ester functional group (-COO-) connects the pentyl group to the formate group.
Step 2: Write the condensed structural formula for pentyl formate. Start with the formate group (HCOO-) and attach the pentyl group (C5H11) to the oxygen atom of the formate group. The condensed formula will look like HCOOC5H11.
Step 3: Break down the pentyl group into its chain structure. Pentyl is a straight-chain alkyl group with five carbon atoms: CH3-CH2-CH2-CH2-CH2-. Attach this chain to the oxygen atom of the formate group.
Step 4: Draw the line-angle formula for pentyl formate. In the line-angle formula, each vertex represents a carbon atom, and lines represent bonds. Start with the formate group (a single line for the carbon bonded to oxygen and hydrogen) and connect it to the pentyl chain (a zigzag line representing the five carbon atoms).
Step 5: Verify the structure. Ensure that the ester functional group is correctly represented and that the pentyl chain has five carbon atoms. Double-check the connectivity and the number of hydrogen atoms to confirm the structure is accurate.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms and the connectivity between them without depicting all the bonds explicitly. It typically groups atoms together to indicate how they are connected, making it easier to visualize the structure of the molecule in a compact form.
Line-Angle Formula

A line-angle formula, also known as a skeletal formula, is a simplified representation of organic molecules where vertices represent carbon atoms and lines represent bonds. This method omits hydrogen atoms attached to carbons, making it easier to depict larger molecules while focusing on the overall structure and functional groups.
Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the case of pentyl formate, the functional group is the ester group, which is formed from the reaction of an alcohol (pentanol) and a carboxylic acid (formic acid), influencing the compound's properties and reactivity.
