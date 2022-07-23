Skip to main content
Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 14, Problem 10b

Write the balanced chemical equation for the dissociation of each of the following carboxylic acids in water:
b. butanoic acid

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the chemical formula for butanoic acid. Butanoic acid is a carboxylic acid with the formula C₃H₇COOH.
Understand the dissociation process: Carboxylic acids dissociate in water by donating a proton (H⁺) from the carboxyl group (-COOH), forming a carboxylate ion (-COO⁻) and a hydronium ion (H₃O⁺).
Write the reactants: The dissociation occurs when butanoic acid (C₃H₇COOH) reacts with water (H₂O).
Write the products: The products of the dissociation are the butanoate ion (C₃H₇COO⁻) and the hydronium ion (H₃O⁺).
Combine the reactants and products into a balanced chemical equation: C₃H₇COOH + H₂O → C₃H₇COO⁻ + H₃O⁺.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dissociation of Acids

Dissociation refers to the process by which an acid releases protons (H+) when dissolved in water. For carboxylic acids, this typically involves the release of a hydrogen ion from the carboxyl group (-COOH), resulting in the formation of a carboxylate ion. Understanding this process is essential for writing balanced chemical equations for acid dissociation.
Carboxylic Acids

Carboxylic acids are organic compounds characterized by the presence of one or more carboxyl groups (-COOH). They are known for their acidic properties due to the ability to donate protons in aqueous solutions. Butanoic acid, specifically, is a four-carbon carboxylic acid that plays a role in various biological and chemical processes.
Balanced Chemical Equations

A balanced chemical equation represents a chemical reaction with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides of the equation. Balancing is crucial to accurately depict the conservation of mass during a reaction. In the case of butanoic acid dissociation, the equation must reflect the formation of butanoate ions and hydronium ions while maintaining atom balance.
