Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations is the process of ensuring that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both the reactant and product sides of the equation. This is crucial for accurately representing the conservation of mass in a chemical reaction. In the case of the reaction between 2-methylbutanoic acid and KOH, balancing the equation will involve adjusting coefficients to reflect the stoichiometric relationships between the reactants and products.