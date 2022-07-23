Skip to main content
Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake 13th Edition Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry
Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides Problem 37c
Chapter 14, Problem 37c

Write the balanced chemical equations for the (1) reaction of each of the following amines with water and (2) neutralization with HCl:
c. aniline

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. Aniline is an aromatic amine with the chemical formula \( \text{C}_6\text{H}_5\text{NH}_2 \). The problem asks for two reactions: (1) the reaction of aniline with water and (2) the neutralization reaction of aniline with hydrochloric acid (HCl).
Step 2: Write the reaction of aniline with water. Amines are weak bases and react with water to accept a proton (H\(^+\)) from water, forming the conjugate acid and hydroxide ions (OH\(^-\)). The reaction can be written as: \( \text{C}_6\text{H}_5\text{NH}_2 + \text{H}_2\text{O} \rightarrow \text{C}_6\text{H}_5\text{NH}_3^+ + \text{OH}^- \).
Step 3: Write the neutralization reaction of aniline with HCl. In this reaction, aniline reacts with HCl to form its conjugate acid (anilinium ion) and chloride ion (Cl\(^-\)). The reaction can be written as: \( \text{C}_6\text{H}_5\text{NH}_2 + \text{HCl} \rightarrow \text{C}_6\text{H}_5\text{NH}_3^+ + \text{Cl}^- \).
Step 4: Verify that both reactions are balanced. For the reaction with water, ensure that the number of atoms and charges are balanced on both sides of the equation. Similarly, for the neutralization reaction, confirm that the number of atoms and charges are balanced.
Step 5: Summarize the key concepts. The reaction of aniline with water demonstrates its basicity, while the neutralization reaction with HCl shows how it forms a salt (anilinium chloride). These reactions highlight the behavior of amines as weak bases in aqueous solutions.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amines

Amines are organic compounds derived from ammonia (NH3) by replacing one or more hydrogen atoms with alkyl or aryl groups. They can act as bases due to the presence of a lone pair of electrons on the nitrogen atom, allowing them to accept protons (H+) from acids. Understanding the structure and properties of amines is crucial for predicting their reactivity in chemical reactions.
Acid-Base Reactions

Acid-base reactions involve the transfer of protons (H+) between reactants. In the context of amines, they can react with water to form an ammonium ion and hydroxide ion, demonstrating their basic nature. Additionally, when amines neutralize with hydrochloric acid (HCl), they form an ammonium chloride salt, which is a key aspect of their reactivity and applications in organic chemistry.
Balanced Chemical Equations

A balanced chemical equation represents a chemical reaction with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides of the equation, adhering to the law of conservation of mass. Balancing equations is essential for accurately depicting the stoichiometry of reactions, which is important for predicting the amounts of reactants and products involved. This skill is fundamental in chemistry, especially when dealing with reactions involving amines and acids.
