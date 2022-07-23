Skip to main content
Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 14, Problem 14

Write the IUPAC and common names, if any, of the carboxylate salts produced in problem 14.12
a. acetic acid
b. 2-methylbutanoic acid
c. 4-chlorobenzoic acid

Step 1: Review problem 14.12 to identify the carboxylic acid and the base involved in the reaction that produces the carboxylate salts. Carboxylate salts are formed when a carboxylic acid reacts with a base, typically a metal hydroxide or carbonate.
Step 2: Determine the structure of the carboxylate ion by removing the hydrogen atom from the hydroxyl group (-OH) of the carboxylic acid, leaving the negatively charged carboxylate group (-COO⁻).
Step 3: Identify the cation from the base used in the reaction (e.g., Na⁺, K⁺, Ca²⁺, etc.) and combine it with the carboxylate ion to form the carboxylate salt. The formula of the salt will be written as [cation][carboxylate ion].
Step 4: Write the IUPAC name of the carboxylate salt by naming the cation first, followed by the name of the carboxylate ion. The carboxylate ion's name is derived from the parent carboxylic acid by replacing the '-ic acid' suffix with '-ate.'
Step 5: If applicable, provide the common name of the carboxylate salt. Common names are often based on historical or traditional naming conventions and may differ from the systematic IUPAC name.

Carboxylate Salts

Carboxylate salts are the ionic compounds formed from the deprotonation of carboxylic acids. They consist of a carboxylate anion (RCOO-) and a cation, typically a metal ion. These salts are often formed when carboxylic acids react with bases, and they play a significant role in various chemical reactions and applications, including in the food industry and as intermediates in organic synthesis.
Ionic Salts

IUPAC Nomenclature

The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds. It provides rules for naming organic compounds based on their structure, functional groups, and the number of carbon atoms. Understanding IUPAC naming conventions is essential for accurately identifying and communicating the identity of chemical substances, including carboxylate salts.
IUPAC Naming Concept 3

Common Names

Common names are the traditional or widely accepted names for chemical compounds that may not follow IUPAC rules. These names often arise from historical usage or specific characteristics of the compounds. For example, sodium acetate is a common name for the carboxylate salt derived from acetic acid, and knowing these names can facilitate easier communication in both academic and practical contexts.
