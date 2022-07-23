Textbook Question
Which of the following are found in cell membranes?
a. proteins
b. waxes
c. phospholipids
Identify each of the following as a fatty acid, soap, triacylglycerol, wax, glycerophospholipid, sphingolipid, or steroid:
d. glyceryl tripalmitate (tripalmitin)
Identify the components (1 to 6) contained in each of the following lipids (a to d):
1. glycerol
2. fatty acid
3. phosphate
4. amino alcohol
5. steroid nucleus
6. sphingosine
a. estrogen
Which of the following are found in cell membranes?
a. cholesterol
b. triacylglycerols
c. carbohydrates
Draw the condensed structural formula for a glycerophospholipid that contains glycerol, two stearic acids, phosphate, and ethanolamine (ionized).