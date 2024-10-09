Draw the structure for cholesterol.

Textbook Question
Identify the following glycerophospholipid, which is found in the nerves and spinal cord in the body, as a lecithin or cephalin, and list its components:
854
views
Identify the following glycerophospholipid, which is found in the nerves and spinal cord in the body, as a lecithin or cephalin, and list its components:
Identify the following features of this phospholipid, which is abundant in the myelin sheath that surrounds nerve cells:
b. What is the fatty acid?
Identify the following features of this phospholipid, which is needed for the brain and nerve tissues:
a. Is the phospholipid formed from glycerol or sphingosine?
How do chylomicrons differ from VLDL?
Why is LDL called “bad” cholesterol?
Which of the following are steroid hormones?
a. cholesterol
b. cortisol
c. estradiol
d. testosterone