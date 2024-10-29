How do chylomicrons differ from VLDL?

Lipoprotein Function and Composition

Lipoproteins are complexes of lipids and proteins that transport hydrophobic lipids through the aqueous environment of the bloodstream. They vary in size, density, and composition, influencing their function in lipid transport and metabolism. The differences in the composition of chylomicrons and VLDL, such as their triglyceride and protein content, determine their specific roles in the body’s lipid transport system.