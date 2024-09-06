How is the active site different from the whole enzyme structure?

Textbook Question
Match the terms (1) enzyme–substrate complex, (2) enzyme, and (3) substrate with each of the following:
b. the combination of an enzyme with the substrate
Match the terms (1) active site, (2) lock-and-key model, and (3) induced-fit model with each of the following:
a. the portion of an enzyme where catalytic activity occurs
Write an equation that represents an enzyme-catalyzed reaction.
After the products have formed, what happens to the enzyme?
What are isoenzymes?
How is the LDH isoenzyme in the heart different from the LDH isoenzyme in the liver?